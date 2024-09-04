CBS's Nate Burleson Destroys NFL Fans Complaining About Taylor Swift in Season Promo
The NFL's return is nearly here, and with football back in our lives, so is Taylor Swift discourse. In this week's edition, there were fans upset that Swift made several appearances in a promo video for the 2024 season released on the official NFL Twitter account.
The topic was broached on Wednesday morning's CBS Mornings show and NFL wideout turned media personality Nate Burleson did not hold back his feelings on fans who are still complaining about Swift. He blasted them with a mocking tone and his utter distaste for the subject matter as a whole was completely transparent.
"Get out of your feelings," Burleson said as he dramatically turned towards the camera. "Oh, are you upset? You're a little mad because Taylor Swift is in the promo? Who cares! Wipe the drool off your tank top, put some pants on, and get out of your momma's basement. I don't understand what the big deal is. Every other sport can show celebrities at the game. We show Taylor Swift and you get in your feels! Man, get out of your feelings and watch the game."
Well. No need to guess where Burleson falls on the matter.
For most normal people it does feel like a tired narrative but like most tired narratives it is unlikely to fade anytime soon. So buckle up for another season full of football and questions about Swift's presence on broadcasts.