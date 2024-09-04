SI

CBS's Nate Burleson Destroys NFL Fans Complaining About Taylor Swift in Season Promo

"Wipe the drool off your tank top, put some pants on, and get out of your momma's basement!"

The NFL's return is nearly here, and with football back in our lives, so is Taylor Swift discourse. In this week's edition, there were fans upset that Swift made several appearances in a promo video for the 2024 season released on the official NFL Twitter account.

The topic was broached on Wednesday morning's CBS Mornings show and NFL wideout turned media personality Nate Burleson did not hold back his feelings on fans who are still complaining about Swift. He blasted them with a mocking tone and his utter distaste for the subject matter as a whole was completely transparent.

"Get out of your feelings," Burleson said as he dramatically turned towards the camera. "Oh, are you upset? You're a little mad because Taylor Swift is in the promo? Who cares! Wipe the drool off your tank top, put some pants on, and get out of your momma's basement. I don't understand what the big deal is. Every other sport can show celebrities at the game. We show Taylor Swift and you get in your feels! Man, get out of your feelings and watch the game."

Well. No need to guess where Burleson falls on the matter.

For most normal people it does feel like a tired narrative but like most tired narratives it is unlikely to fade anytime soon. So buckle up for another season full of football and questions about Swift's presence on broadcasts.

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

