CeeDee Lamb Has Blunt Response to Jerry Jones's Update on Contract Extension Talks
Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb has been vying for a new contract ahead of the 2024 NFL season, but thus far the team has not obliged his demands.
Lamb is coming off a career year in 2023 during which he led the league in receptions with 135 and racked up 1,749 receiving yards along with 12 touchdowns. He's certainly earned a sizable contract extension from the Cowboys, though he currently stands to play the upcoming season under the fifth year of his rookie contract.
Jerry Jones was asked about Lamb's contract situation Thursday, and he told reporters that he's not feeling any urgency in regards to ironing out a new deal for the 25-year-old. Those comments didn't sit well with Lamb, who shared his thoughts on X with one simple comment.
As it stands, Lamb is due to earn $17.991 million under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. He's been holding out of training camp as he angles to receive a contract extension in Dallas, though it doesn't seem Jones is going to be so easily swayed.
Lamb will surely be looking to be compensated as one of the highest-paid wide receivers in football, and could reasonably seek north of $30 million per year. The Cowboys are also holding off on paying quarterback Dak Prescott, who, like Lamb, will be a free agent after the 2024 season.