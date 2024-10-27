CeeDee Lamb Had Classy Response to Troy Aikman's Claim About Cowboys WRs Being 'Lazy'
The Dallas Cowboys will be back in a primetime spot Sunday night when they travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers in what has become a huge game for both struggling teams.
The Cowboys are just 3-3 and are coming off a 47-9 thumping by the Lions in Week 6. The 49ers, meanwhile, are 3-4, and coming off a loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.
The Cowboys have faced a ton of criticism so far this season, including some pointed words by their former QB, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. The three-time Super Bowl champ recently questioned the team's receivers, saying they can be lazy at times and struggle to run good routes.
“I think they run terrible routes,” Aikman said earlier this month. “And I've thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee (Lamb) has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you're not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it's hard to play the position. That's what I see. I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run, usually if they do, it's because they're anticipating they're going to get the football on that play, but if they're not, they don't. And it all ties together. I'm not impressed with that part of it.”.
Lamb, during an interview with NBC's Jason Garrett that will air Sunday night, had a classy response to that:
“Me as a leader, I obviously take it in,” Lamb said. “You gotta work. I use it as a building block. If you say those out routes are lazy, things of that sort, let’s go out here every week. And I’m gonna show you that my routes. You know? Personally, I take that as constructive criticism. You can’t really take everything personal in this realm of work that we do.
“Especially things that we can control. So if we can control it, let’s go out here, work at it, and continue to get better. For me, I’ll go work, I’m a hard worker. So anything that you say that I’m not doing, I’m gonna show you that I am doing.”
You can see that interview here:
Cowboys fans are hoping Lamb and Co. are ready to go after the bye week.