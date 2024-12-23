CeeDee Lamb Discusses Playing Through Shoulder Injury in Cowboys' Week 16 Win
Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb battled through a shoulder injury in order to help his team pick up a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, despite the Cowboys getting eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday.
Lamb could be seen in immense pain at points throughout the game, but he soldiered on in order to be on the field with his teammates. After the game, he provided an update on his shoulder and explained his decision to continue playing despite the injury.
"My shoulder is outta whack, I'm not gonna even lie to you. I'm just out there battling and doing what I do. It's not fun," Lamb told reporters, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
When asked why he was playing through the pain, Lamb said, "I love this game that much. I'm literally willing to put my body out there on the line for my guys."
Lamb had a team-high seven receptions and a game-high 105 receiving yards on Sunday night, not letting his ailing shoulder prevent him from turning in a highly productive game.
After signing his four-year, $136 million contract this offseason, the 25-year-old has played in all 15 games for the Cowboys in 2024. He's recorded 101 receptions, 1,194 yards and six touchdowns. His 105-yard performance Sunday was the third time he's had over 100 receiving yards in a game this season.