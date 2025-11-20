CeeDee Lamb Explains Why He and George Pickens Were Benched on Cowboys’ Opening Drive
There were a pair of notable omissions from the Cowboys’ offense on its opening drive on Monday against the Raiders, as star wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb watched from the sidelines rather than join their teammates on the field.
Plenty of speculation followed as to why the two wide receivers had been disciplined by the team, and Lamb took the opportunity to clear the air on Thursday.
Lamb confirmed the rumors that he and Pickens had been out past curfew after having dinner and drinks at the Red Rocks Casino in Las Vegas. Lamb did, however, make sure to shoot down any claims that he had been seen throwing up in the early Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. Lamb said that such a claim was offensive to him and added that he knows how to hold down his liquor, per Calvin Watkins of Dallas Morning News.
Coach Brian Schottenheimer initially declined to elaborate on the reason for their absence. Instead, Lamb opted to come forth with the truth after hearing some inaccuracies in the information being reported.
Regardless of their absence on the opening drive, the tandem of Cowboys receivers both enjoyed strong games against Las Vegas. The two combined for 14 catches, 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 33–16 win.