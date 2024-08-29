Chargers Acquire New Backup QB Behind Justin Herbert in Trade With Falcons
The Los Angeles Chargers added to their quarterbacks room Wednesday ahead of their first season of the Jim Harbaugh era.
The Athletic's Diana Russini reported Wednesday that the Atlanta Falcons traded quarterback Taylor Heinicke to the Chargers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick.
Heinicke, who was buried on the Falcons' depth chart behind veteran Kirk Cousins and rookie Michael Penix Jr., now will likely step in as the Chargers' top backup to Justin Herbert.
Heinicke has primarily served as a backup over his career but also boasts plenty of starting experience. In 38 games (29 starts), Heinicke has thrown for 6,635 yards with 39 touchdowns and 28 interceptions—adding up to an 84.2 passer rating. After nearly beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 playoffs, he started 15 games for Washington in '21 and led the Football Team to a 7–10 record.
Heinicke started four games for the Falcons last year, throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions while going 1–3 in those contests.
The move will push Easton Stick to the third-string role in Los Angeles. Stick, who went winless in four starts as the Chargers' quarterback last season after Herbert went down, threw one touchdown and three interceptions this preseason.