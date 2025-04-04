Chargers Add Former No. 3 Pick to Back Up Justin Herbert at Quarterback
Quarterback Trey Lance agreed on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The deal is worth up to $6.2 million.
Lance will serve as one of the backups to starting quarterback Justin Herbert in Los Angeles. The Chargers already re-signed Taylor Heinicke to a one-year deal last month to round out the quarterback room for the 2025 season.
Lance was taken with the No. 3 pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL draft. He was expected to be the team's next franchise quarterback, he was named the backup to Jimmy Garoppolo his rookie season. Lance was named the 2022 starter, but he suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Week 2. Brock Purdy, the last pick in the '22 draft, famously locked down the starting job later that year.
The Dallas Cowboys ended up signing Lance ahead of the 2023 season, but he didn't see any action that year. He remained on the Cowboys this past season, and played in four games and started one game after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. Lance completed 25-of-41 passes for 266 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception last season.