Chargers' Big Man Interception Return Made Even Better by Noah Eagle's Electric Call
NFL fans were treated to one of the most fun and exciting plays in football during the Rams' 23-22 win over the Chargers on Saturday night: a big man interception. Typically involving a defensive end or defensive tackle, it's a play that delights fans because it gives some of the largest humans on the football field a chance to not only carry the ball, but potentially score a touchdown, an unexpected thrill that some of these guys haven't experienced since their Pop Warner days.
Such a play occurred on a 2nd-and-10 with 6:45 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, when Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett fired an errant pass over the middle and right into the waiting hands of Chargers nose tackle TeRah Edwards.
And Edwards, all 305 pounds of him, was off to the races. Seeing nothing but green, Edwards took off and even lowered his shoulder, bowling over Bennett when the Rams QB attempted to tackle him.
The moment was priceless enough already but made even better by NBC commentator Noah Eagle's call.
Too good.