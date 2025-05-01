Chargers GM Hilariously Explains Why He 'Hates' Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz had a relatable moment while talking about his quarterback Justin Herbert. Now a year into his tenure with the Chargers, Hortiz has gotten to know his quarterback pretty well, and can't help but marvel at all the qualities he possesses.
From Herbert's intelligence to skill as a passer, he seemingly has it all, and Hortiz joked that it's made him "hate" Herbert.
"He's brilliant. So intelligent," Hortiz said on the The Pat McAfee Show. "As a guy, when I look at Justin, I'll be honest with you, I hate Justin. He's got everything. He's beautiful, he's got pinpoint accuracy, he's athletic as can be, he never looks out of breath, he can throw the ball through a wall, he's smart, I hate him. The whole 'all men are created equal,' I say on the inside not on the outside. Man, he's gifted and so brilliant and such a great dude."
Though Hortiz jokes about hating Herbert, the presence of Herbert at quarterback made the Chargers' one of the most appealing job openings last offseason. Having Herbert certainly contributed to Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh joining the organization over other opportunities. With Herbert, Hortiz and the Chargers have a talented franchise quarterback to trust, rely on and build around.
This already proved to be a success in Hortiz and Harbaugh's first year on the team in 2024. With the right leadership surrounding Herbert, the Chargers returned to the postseason for just the second time in Herbert's career. The team will look to build upon that success in 2025, and the seasons to come.