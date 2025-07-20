Chargers OC Sounds Incredibly Bullish on Ladd McConkey Taking Game to Another Level
While the Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver room leaves much to be desired, especially after the abrupt retirement of Mike Williams last week, Ladd McConkey did plenty as a rookie to give Bolts fans some hope.
In his first season catching passes from Justin Herbert, the 23-year-old paced the team in both receptions (82) and receiving yards (1,149) while also hauling in seven touchdowns. Now, as the wide receiver heads into year two, Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman sounds incredibly bullish about his game taking a leap.
"Oh yeah," Roman answered with a big smile on his face when asked if McConkey can reach another level in 2025. "Oh yeah. Oh yeah. Oh yeah."
McConkey was drafted in the second round (No. 34 overall) by the Chargers in the 2024 NFL draft and, following an impressive regular season, broke the NFL's rookie record for most receiving yards in a playoff game (197) during Los Angeles' wild-card round loss to the Houston Texans.
He now leads a room consisting of Quentin Johnston, Jalen Reagor, and rookie Tre Harris heading into 2025. Here's to hoping Roman's Kook-Aid Man-like enthusiasm for McConkey translates on the field once again.