Chargers OC Sounds Incredibly Bullish on Ladd McConkey Taking Game to Another Level

Greg Roman is ready for Year Two Ladd.

Mike Kadlick

Ladd McConkey enters 2025 as Justin Herbert's top target.
Ladd McConkey enters 2025 as Justin Herbert's top target. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
While the Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver room leaves much to be desired, especially after the abrupt retirement of Mike Williams last week, Ladd McConkey did plenty as a rookie to give Bolts fans some hope.

In his first season catching passes from Justin Herbert, the 23-year-old paced the team in both receptions (82) and receiving yards (1,149) while also hauling in seven touchdowns. Now, as the wide receiver heads into year two, Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman sounds incredibly bullish about his game taking a leap.

"Oh yeah," Roman answered with a big smile on his face when asked if McConkey can reach another level in 2025. "Oh yeah. Oh yeah. Oh yeah."

McConkey was drafted in the second round (No. 34 overall) by the Chargers in the 2024 NFL draft and, following an impressive regular season, broke the NFL's rookie record for most receiving yards in a playoff game (197) during Los Angeles' wild-card round loss to the Houston Texans.

He now leads a room consisting of Quentin Johnston, Jalen Reagor, and rookie Tre Harris heading into 2025. Here's to hoping Roman's Kook-Aid Man-like enthusiasm for McConkey translates on the field once again.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

