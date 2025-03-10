SI

Chargers to Bring Back Khalil Mack on One-Year Contract

The nine-time Pro Bowler isn't done yet.

Patrick Andres

Khalil Mack warms up before the Chargers' 17–15 loss to the Cardinals on Oct. 21, 2024.
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Linebacker Khalil Mack's career will likely end in Canton—but first he has unfinished business in California.

Mack has agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract to return to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025, according to a Monday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 34-year-old, a nine-time Pro Bowler, had indicated after the Chargers' wild-card loss to Houston Texans that he would take time to ponder his future in the NFL. That period of pondering appears to be over.

Mack posted six sacks in 2024, his fewest in a full season since 2014 with the Oakland Raiders, yet still made the Pro Bowl.

In three years with Los Angeles, Mack has made the Pro Bowl three times. His 17 sacks in 2023 were a career high, and his 107.5 career sacks rank 32nd since official tabulation began in 1982.

The Chargers went 11-6 in '24, their best record since 2018.

