Chargers vs. Texans Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream, and What's at Stake
The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers are due to square off in an AFC wild-card round showdown to kick off the NFL playoffs. The matchup will pit two of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the league against one another in Texans' C.J. Stroud and Chargers' Justin Herbert.
We'll take a look at everything fans need to know for Saturday's clash, including how to watch the game, when the game is, and what's at stake for the two teams.
What's at Stake in Chargers vs. Texans?
The Texans will be looking to reach the division round of the playoffs for the second season in a row. During their last playoff run, they handily defeated the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round, 45–14, before getting humbled by the Baltimore Ravens, 34–10. It was an encouraging showing in what was DeMeco Ryans's first season as head coach, and he'll be looking to follow it up with a deeper postseason run after winning the AFC South for the second consecutive year.
As for the Chargers, Herbert has only been to the playoffs once in his five seasons in the NFL. The team's 11 wins are the most they've won since the former Oregon Duck has been their starting quarterback, and now they'll look to secure their first postseason victory under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. L.A. hasn't won a playoff game since the 2018 season and hasn't advanced past the division round since 2007, when they were still based in San Diego. They're hoping that changes this year.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Texans Live
The wild-card round matchup will be played at NRG Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 11. The game will be broadcast via CBS and streams are available on Paramount +. Announcers for the game will be Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color), and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).
What time does Chargers vs. Texans kick off?
The first playoff game of this postseason will get underway from NRG Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET. Here's a look at when it'll kick off by time zone:
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
4:30 p.m.
Central
3:30 p.m.
Mountain
2:30 p.m.
Pacific
1:30 p.m.