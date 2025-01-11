Chargers vs. Texans Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for NFL Wild Card Game
The Houston Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers in the first game of the NFL’s wild-card round on Saturday at NRG Stadium.
The Texans earned their spot in the postseason by winning the AFC South with a 10–7 record, while the Chargers finished the year 11–6, but only secured a wild-card berth as they lost out to the Kansas City Chiefs in the race for the AFC West.
The winner will get to continue their quest to become Super Bowl champions, while the losers will be closing up the locker room and regrouping for next year.
Here’s how much it costs to get into NRG Stadium and watch the playoffs begin.
Cheapest Tickets for Chargers vs. Texans
Just hours ahead of kickoff, tickets are still available for as low as $65 on VividSeats in the upper reaches of NRG Stadium. Similarly affordable nose bleeds can by found on StubHub and SeatGeek, with several seats still available for less than $70 a ticket.
Across the upper level of the stadium, tickets can be found for $80 or less, depending on the angle from which you prefer to view the field. Those looking to upgrade to the lower levels of the stadium should prepare to spend at least $200 a pop, though seats in the end zone section can still be found for $176 on SeatGeek.
Most Expensive Tickets for Chargers vs. Texans
Unsurprisingly, the most expensive tickets for Saturday’s game are in the club level. On Ticketmaster, one set of club level seats is asking for $1,250 each, though there are comparable seats available on the club floor for less than half of that price. Meanwhile on VividSeats, you can find a solid pair of club level seats just off the 50-yard line for $234 each.
It pays to shop around!