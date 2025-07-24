Charger Report

Chargers felt the love of being back in San Diego for training camp practices

The Chargers faithful showed up to their former stomping grounds.

Andrew Parsaud

The Los Angeles Chargers were criticized heavily for moving out of San Diego in 2016. Many still believe it to be the wrong move, as the Chargers ended a 56 year tenure in the San Diego area from 1961 to 2016. One of the most faithful fanbases in the NFL felt betrayed by the move.

The Bolts know they still have a following in San Diego, which is why they decided to head back there for two training camp practices this week. The Chargers held training camp practices on Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of San Diego, drawing a big crowd to see the team that used to call the area its home.

Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert, heading into a big 2025 season, made sure to show the Chargers faithful that they appreciate the turnout.

"Players raved about feeling the love both days at USD," is a good sign for things to come. The Chargers aren't moving out of Los Angeles anytime soon, especially with SoFi Stadium opening just a few years ago. The good news about this is that the Chargers still have loyal fans in the San Diego area.

They'll need all the support they can get in what's about to be a big year for the team.

Andrew Parsaud
