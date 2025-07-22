Justin Herbert shockingly not listed in Top 50 NFL player rankings
The Justin Herbert disrespect has reached new levels this offseason. He's still been apart of many 'Top 10' quarterback lists, but mostly near the end. Of course, the main knock against Herbert has been his unfortunate postseason record, as he now stands 0-2. The Los Angeles Chargers star has taken a beating by the media this offseason.
The four interception performance against the Texans last season certainly didn't help his case. It was the worst time to have a fluke performance, as Herbert had just three interceptions during the entire regular season. Still, he's still one of the top quarterbacks in the league, one many teams would kill to have.
In PFF's top 50 players list, they just so happened to leave Herbert out of their rankings. Here's the quarterbacks that managed to make the cut:
Patrick Mahomes
Joe Burrow
Lamar Jackson
Josh Allen
Jalen Hurts
There has been plenty of debate between Herbert and Hurts this offseason. In PFF's list, Hurts was ranked at No.50. Coming off of a Super Bowl victory, he's obviously going to get praise. However, is he really a better quarterback than Herbert?
When comparing their careers, Herbert edges Hurts in nearly every category. In two more games played, Herbert has nearly 7,000 more passing yards and 52 more passing touchdowns than Hurts. Herbert's 267 passing yards per game trumps Hurts' 190.5 by a wide margin. Herbert also has a better completion percentage (66.5) and quarterback rating (96.7).
The Herbert disrespect needs to stop.
