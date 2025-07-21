Charger Report

Chargers get another free-agent TE option after Seahawks' surprise release

The Los Angeles Chargers may have another tight end option with the recent release of a former first-round pick.

Tyler Reed

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are going to be looking for depth at wide receiver once again this offseason after Mike Williams announced his shocking retirement at the start of training camp.

The team thankfully got a deal done with second-round pick Tre Harris, who the franchise is hoping will become a deadly duo with Ladd McConkey in the passing game. However, the Chargers still have issues when it comes to offensive weapons.

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh's newest coach has deep connections to Chargers

Last season, the Chargers got an unexpected season out of tight end Will Dissly. However, the team will be counting on Dissly and new addition, Tyler Conklin, to be quarterback Justin Herbert's security blanket this season.

The team could be looking to add some tight end depth during the preseason, and may have found just that with a recent move made by the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz has reported that the Seahawks have decided to part ways with tight end Noah Fant.

Fant was a first-round pick for the Denver Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. For the last three seasons, Fant has been with the Seahawks. This past season, Fant finished with 48 receptions, 500 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown.

It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for the Chargers to reach out to a tight end that still has so much potential like Fant.

Noah Fant
Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant celebrates after a first down against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Tre Harris makes big play at Chargers training camp right after ending holdout

Chargers beloved veteran in big trouble at camp thanks to rising youngster

Quentin Johnston redemption tour starts with 53-yard touchdown at Chargers training camp

Chargers linked to major big-play threat for Justin Herbert

Trey Lance already making some unexpected noise at Chargers training camp

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News