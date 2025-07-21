Chargers get another free-agent TE option after Seahawks' surprise release
The Los Angeles Chargers are going to be looking for depth at wide receiver once again this offseason after Mike Williams announced his shocking retirement at the start of training camp.
The team thankfully got a deal done with second-round pick Tre Harris, who the franchise is hoping will become a deadly duo with Ladd McConkey in the passing game. However, the Chargers still have issues when it comes to offensive weapons.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh's newest coach has deep connections to Chargers
Last season, the Chargers got an unexpected season out of tight end Will Dissly. However, the team will be counting on Dissly and new addition, Tyler Conklin, to be quarterback Justin Herbert's security blanket this season.
The team could be looking to add some tight end depth during the preseason, and may have found just that with a recent move made by the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz has reported that the Seahawks have decided to part ways with tight end Noah Fant.
Fant was a first-round pick for the Denver Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. For the last three seasons, Fant has been with the Seahawks. This past season, Fant finished with 48 receptions, 500 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown.
It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for the Chargers to reach out to a tight end that still has so much potential like Fant.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Tre Harris makes big play at Chargers training camp right after ending holdout
Chargers beloved veteran in big trouble at camp thanks to rising youngster
Quentin Johnston redemption tour starts with 53-yard touchdown at Chargers training camp
Chargers linked to major big-play threat for Justin Herbert
Trey Lance already making some unexpected noise at Chargers training camp