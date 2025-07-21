Charger Report

Chargers' Justin Herbert hit with one-liner that is shockingly disrespectful

Herbert is once again being disrespected by the media.

Andrew Parsaud

Justin Herbert has taken a beating from the media all offseason. The Los Angeles Chargers haven't been able to win a playoff game since Herbert arrived, going 0-2. While he's still regarded as a top 10 quarterback in the league, Herbert's been routinely receiving subtle insults from pretty much everybody.

As the Chargers kicked off training camp last week, Herbert is obviously not worried about the outside noise. His only focus is developing a rhythm with the new offensive weapons placed around him. The Chargers added Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton, Tre Harris, Tyler Conklin and Oronde Gadsden II among others to the offense this offseason. Of course, he has Ladd McConkey entering year two as well.


Herbert vs Jalen Hurts has been a massive talking point this offseason, due to both being taken in the 2020 draft and with the Eagles being the defending Super Bowl champions.


While Dan Orvolsky and Damien Woody were debating the two, Peter Schrager jumped in and said "Herbert looks good though. He looks good in shorts!"

That's just an absolute wild take. Herbert has proven to put up big numbers time and time again in this league. While he hasn't exactly lit up the stat sheet the last two years, saying "he looks good in shorts" is something that's reserved for rookies getting hype, not a veteran quarterback with a proven track record.

Herbert and the Chargers know they need to win now in order to quiet these talks.

Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Proud graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s in Digital Media & Journalism. Passionate New York Giants fan, including creator and owner of of Gmen Galaxy on Instagram with over 75 thousand followers. Creating content for Advance Local and On SI. My focus is on social media, content creation, sports news writing, and updating fans on trending news in the NFL.

