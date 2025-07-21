Chargers sign Nyheim Hines amidst Najee Harris injury
Los Angeles Chargers training camp got off to a rough start. The retirement of Mike Williams was a shock, then Najee Harris' eye injury over the holiday will leave him sidelined for a little while. Harris was expected to split carries with rookie Omarion Hampton to begin the season. While he should be ready at some point, the Chargers worked out two running backs on Monday, including veteran Nyheim Hines.
Hines, who hasn't played in the league over the last two seasons due to a knee injury, agreed to a deal with the Bolts following his workout.
RELATED: Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden already proving fans right with big training camp
RELATED: Greg Roman explains Rashawn Slater's sudden absence from Chargers training camp
Hines is a former fourth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts back in 2018. He spent five seasons with the Colts, totaling 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the middle of his fifth season with the Colts, Hines was traded to the Buffalo Bills, where things started to go downhill.
Hines was a relatively healthy player during his time in Indianapolis, never missing a game as a member of the Colts. He appeared in 16 games in 2022, nine being with the Bills. He would record -3 yards on six carries. It was his special-teams presence that made him memorable in Buffalo, leading the NFL with two kick-return touchdowns that season.
Everything was shaping up to be great heading into 2023, before a jet ski accident in the offseason tore Hines' ACL and LCL. He would be released by the Bills in 2024, picked up by the Cleveland Browns one week later, but never saw the field.
Hines' NFL comeback will now be in the hands of the Chargers.
