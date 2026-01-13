Chargers' injured star 'ahead of schedule' and back sooner than expected

The Los Angeles Chargers took a beating in the playoffs and have some serious soul-searching to do.

But a day after the loss to the New England Patriots? They at least got some great news from a certain superstar player.

Speaking with reporters at exit meetings on Monday, Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater revealed a huge piece of information about his comeback from a serious injury that spoiled his season.

Rashawn Slater injury comeback gets huge update

Slater, as it turns out, doesn't plan to even be a question mark for training camp.

The star offensive tackle told ESPN’s Kris Rhim the following: "It sucked. I love ball. This is like what I do every single day. I don't really go on vacation much. I kind of just work out all the time and think about playing football. So it wasn't fun. It wasn't easy, but I'm just excited for the future."

According to Rhim, Slater described his ruptured left patellar tendon as “ahead of schedule” and all signs point to him being back for training camp.

That’s a huge bit of news for the Chargers. Things fell apart when Slater went down for the season in August. The team kicked Joe Alt over to left tackle, but he then suffered an ankle injury, then a season-ending one a little after his return.

From there, the Chargers tried everyone from Trey Pipkins to Bobby Hart and others, plus struck a trade for Trevor Penning at the deadline, who wound up benched, then moved to guard.

It was just one of those injury years for the Chargers. Slater is still just 26 years old and had just signed a four-year extension worth $114 million.

The Chargers have some serious work to do on the line either way. Alt's comeback is a question mark in terms of timeframe. Free-agent signing Mekhi Becton was a bust at guard. And center needs an obvious upgrade over Bradley Bozeman.

Slater, Alt and former first-rounder Zion Johnson might be the only long-term pieces on the line. Depth is a concern, too.

It should go without saying, but it's all about protecting Justin Herbert. Slater, at least, should be back on time to help.

