Cam Newton offers incredibly confusing take on Chargers' Justin Herbert
Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton has never been shy about revealing his opinions on a whole variety of subjects, and that includes ranking players at his very position. Like Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert, for example.
Recently, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler polled NFL executives and personnel people on the top 10 quarterbacks currently playing, and Herbert came in at No. 7. This clearly had Newton feeling miffed, as he immediately questioned why Herbert was on the list...before ranking him in the top 10 himself.
"No. 10, Baker Mayfield," Newton started. "No. 9, Justin Herbert. Contrary to what I just said."
Newton then explained that he meant Herbert shouldn't be ranked fifth or sixth, but he wasn't. He was ranked seventh in the ESPN survey. But whatever, right?
Regardless, Herbert's standing among NFL quarterbacks has definitely been a hot topic of discussion, especially after his disastrous playoff showing this past January when he threw four interceptions in a Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans.
No one ever really doubts Herbert's talent. He is one of the best pure passers in football. However, the 27-year-old has made the postseason just twice since entering the NFL with the Chargers in 2020, and he has gone 0-2 in his two playoff trips.
Herbert definitely has a whole lot to prove heading into 2025, but once again, his weaponry his limited, as he does not have a whole lot at his disposal outside of Ladd McConkey.
We'll see if Los Angeles can actually get Herbert some more playmakers before the season begins. If not, the University of Oregon product will have to improvise quite a bit yet again.
