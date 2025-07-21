Chargers get good news on two returning players for training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers got a head start on the beginning of training camp, as the team will meet the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Game at the end of July.
Along with the Lions, the Chargers came into camp less than 100%, but the Chargers recently got some good news involving the return of two players for camp.
Cornerback Elijah Molden and wide receiver Jaylen Johnson have each passed their physical, according to the NFL's daily transaction wire.
RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert hit with one-liner that is shockingly disrespectful
Molden's first season with the Chargers ended in brutal fashion after breaking his fibula late last season. Before the injury, Molden finished with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Johnson appeared in just one game for the Chargers last season; however, the team is looking for some depth at wide receiver this preseason, and Johnson has a chance to make a leap up the depth chart this summer.
RELATED: Chargers could opt to sign 6-time Pro Bowler after Mike Williams curveball
Johnson spent three seasons at Georgia during his college career and was a part of the national championship team in 2021. The Chargers receiver spent the last two seasons of his college career with East Carolina, and in his final season, Johnson finished with the most receiving yards he had in a single season with 466 yards.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Tre Harris makes big play at Chargers training camp right after ending holdout
Chargers beloved veteran in big trouble at camp thanks to rising youngster
Quentin Johnston redemption tour starts with 53-yard touchdown at Chargers training camp
Chargers linked to major big-play threat for Justin Herbert
Trey Lance already making some unexpected noise at Chargers training camp