Charger Report

Chargers get good news on two returning players for training camp

The Los Angeles Chargers received some good news involving two players who started training camp on the injured list.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden celebrates after a fumble recovery in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden celebrates after a fumble recovery in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers got a head start on the beginning of training camp, as the team will meet the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Game at the end of July.

Along with the Lions, the Chargers came into camp less than 100%, but the Chargers recently got some good news involving the return of two players for camp.

Cornerback Elijah Molden and wide receiver Jaylen Johnson have each passed their physical, according to the NFL's daily transaction wire.

RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert hit with one-liner that is shockingly disrespectful

Jaylen Johnso
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jaylen Johnson catches a pass and runs for a touchdown during the Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Molden's first season with the Chargers ended in brutal fashion after breaking his fibula late last season. Before the injury, Molden finished with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Johnson appeared in just one game for the Chargers last season; however, the team is looking for some depth at wide receiver this preseason, and Johnson has a chance to make a leap up the depth chart this summer.

RELATED: Chargers could opt to sign 6-time Pro Bowler after Mike Williams curveball

Johnson spent three seasons at Georgia during his college career and was a part of the national championship team in 2021. The Chargers receiver spent the last two seasons of his college career with East Carolina, and in his final season, Johnson finished with the most receiving yards he had in a single season with 466 yards.

Elijah Molde
Los Angeles Chargers celebrate after cornerback Elijah Molden recovers the fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Tre Harris makes big play at Chargers training camp right after ending holdout

Chargers beloved veteran in big trouble at camp thanks to rising youngster

Quentin Johnston redemption tour starts with 53-yard touchdown at Chargers training camp

Chargers linked to major big-play threat for Justin Herbert

Trey Lance already making some unexpected noise at Chargers training camp

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News