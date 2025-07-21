Chargers WR who was previously cut candidate now given major role
Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman surely understands that he doesn't have a ton of proven weapons to work with in the aerial attack heading into 2025, but for now, he will have to make do with what he has.
Following the retirement of Mike Williams, the Chargers essentially have Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston in terms of reliable options (and the term "reliable" should be used loosely with Johnston). After that, you have rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith and a bunch of marginal players.
But apparently, Roman is expecting significant contributions from a wide receiver that will make fans roll their eyes: Jalen Reagor.
Yes, the same Reagor who logged just seven catches for 100 yards in eight games with the Chargers last season and has been widely viewed as a potential cut candidate heading into 2025.
Reagor is a former first-round pick, but he has not materialized since entering the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2020. In fact, his rookie campaign was his best one, when he caught 31 passes for 396 yards and a touchdown.
The TCU product has not touched 300 yards since, and over the last three years, he has failed to even crack 200 yards receiving.
There's no way Los Angeles is seriously going to be depending on Reagor to be a crucial part of the offense, right? If that's the case, than Justin Herbert might be in for a trying season.
We'll see if the Bolts make any moves to improve their wide receiver room before Week 1.
