Justin Herbert, Andrew Luck comparisons fire up after Chargers' latest playoff flop

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert getting compared to Andrew Luck was only a matter of time.

That time is now. Herbert and the Chargers just put on another woeful offensive performance, mustering just 159 yards through the air in a 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots, spoiling a strong defensive showing that kept them alive through three quarters and change.

Now, the Luck comparisons.

Herbert is a tough guy, no doubt. He’s the guy who has played through some of the worst offensive lines in football. He was hit more than 100-plus times this year. Heck, the man played a week after surgery to address a fracture in his non-throwing hand.

But the Luck timeline is starting to make sense to outside observers.

RELATED: Justin Herbert and Chargers' offense hapless again in yet another playoff loss

Justin Herbert earns Andrew Luck comparisons, warnings

NFL fans don’t really need a recap of what went wrong with Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts.

Alas, the timeline is right there and observable, as pointed out by Dane Brugler of The Athletic:

Andrew Luck played 6 seasons in the NFL before he had enough.



Justin Herbert is currently in his 6th NFL season... https://t.co/8PacZUlNED — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 12, 2026

It’s an easy thing to dismiss. Herbert is tough. The Chargers seemingly have thrown far more resources at taking care of Herbert than the Cols ever did for Luck,. They’re simply a more functional organization, at least compared to that version of the Colts. And especially so with Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh in town.

RELATED: Chargers, Justin Herbert slammed as they lose in playoffs yet again

It’s not like the Chargers didn’t try, either. They can’t predict injuries to Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, technically the league’s best tackle duo. Mekhi Becton was a big whiff in free agency, but the effort was there. Zion Johnson is a first-round product finally working out at guard.

And still.

Anyone who knows Herbert is tough also probably knows he’s extremely smart. He’s extremely beat up, too. It’s not too much to make the connection.

Especially after Sunday night. Herbert just looked off. Maybe the film review will show a terrible Greg Roman offense with absolutely no separation created by his receivers in enough time.

But for a top-five quarterback, Herbert didn’t make a single play or throw that tilted the possible outcome, which he pretty much said himself after the game.

This is all knee-jerk reaction stuff right now, so soon after the game went final. But Herbert didn’t look like Herbert against the Patriots and the obvious Luck parallels are right there for the grabbing.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Referee's blatant missed call on Herbert hit to head costs Chargers 6-3 halftime deficit

Greg Roman earns more criticism after Charges flail aimlessly early vs. Patriots

Chargers bungle opportunity for early points off Daiyan Henley interception of Drake Maye