Chargers' underrated defender pick-sixed Justin Herbert at training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers' 2025 training camp kicked off earlier than most teams, as their first preseason game is just under two weeks away. With the Bolts set to face the Detroit Lions in this year's Hall of Fame game, the newly revamped offense will need time to gel.
As the Chargers' offense is still learning to get in rhythm, the defense has taken full advantage thus far. Entering their second year with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter at the helm, the Chargers have a good mix of veterans and younger players looking to unleash their wrath on opposing offenses.
On day three of camp, a name many didn't expect made one of the top plays of practice. Fourth-year cornerback Deane Leonard returned an interception the other way for six, jumping a Justin Herbert pass intended for Jalen Reagor.
"On the opening play of the next 11-on-11 period, cornerback Deane Leonard intercepted Herbert for a pick six. Herbert was trying to connect with Jalen Reagor on a comeback route off play action. Leonard was in perfect position and read Herbert’s eyes."
Leonard, the Chargers' seventh-round pick in 2022, has primarily been a special teams player over his first three seasons. He's logged 635 special teams snaps in three years, compared to 297 on defense. The Chargers' secondary is pretty much set, with Donte Jackson, Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still starting at cornerback. The safety position is obviously occupied by star Derwin James, with Alohi Gilman taking the spot next to him until Elijah Molden is healthy.
Still, having Leonard as depth is a great sign for things to come.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Zion Johnson experiment off to an extremely rocky start at training camp
Chargers have perfect WR trade target and they don't know it yet
Are Chargers already regretting losing Josh Palmer in free agency?
Chargers make roster move as training camp officially begins
Former Michigan star gives take on Mike Williams, Jim Harbaugh
RELATED: Unexpected Chargers rookie starts making noise at training camp
RELATED: Chargers rookie Tre Harris features heavily in first-team offense already at camp