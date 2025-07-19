Charger Report

Unexpected Chargers rookie starts making noise at training camp

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

When one thinks of the Los Angeles Chargers draft class, the attention goes to big names like Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris. 

When one thinks of possible breakouts, the mind goes to pass rusher Kyle Kennard and even tight end Oronde Gadsden. 

RJ Mickens would like a word, though. 


RELATED: Wild Jim Harbaugh presser went in a direction no one could have predicted

Mickens, a sixth-round safety out of Clemson selected with a compensatory pick, has started to make his name circulate a little at training camp, as detailed by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper

“On the first play, Mickens was in coverage on tight end McCallan Castles near the right sideline. Castles ran an out route. Mickens broke hard on the route from depth. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke delivered an accurate ball, and Castles made the initial catch. But Mickens jarred the ball loose with a violent punch, forcing the incompletion.”

The other big play from Pickens? An interception on a fourth-and-one try by the offense. 

Not a bad start for a sixth-rounder who enters a crowded depth chart that, upon being drafted, had him looking like a practice-squad candidate. 


RELATED: This former All-Pro receiver could become Chargers' Mike Williams replacement

There’s much to sort out at safety if Mickens can keep this up. Veteran Tony Jefferson feels like the favorite behind the big three (Derwin James, Alohi Gilman, Elijah Molden), but that could change in a hurry, or the team could need to keep five. 

Perhaps fans should have seen this coming, though. The Chargers, after all, hit it big last year with Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still, two fifth-round defensive backs. Is Mickens next?

RJ Mickens
Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers linked to major WR trade with Packers after Mike Williams news

Chargers training camp features surprise name, not Quentin Johnston, stepping up

Chargers rookie taking advantage, forming quick connection with Justin Herbert

Chargers QB Justin Herbert loves new red contact lenses at training camp

Chargers' huge offseason addition misses practice for Eagles reason

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News