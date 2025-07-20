Former Michigan star gives take on Mike Williams, Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers were covering all of their bases when they brought Mike Williams back this offseason. With a receiver room that included Ladd McConkey and drafting Tre Harris later on, having Williams would be the perfect veteran presence. Given Williams' experience with Justin Herbert, he would've been a great outlet for the younger wideouts to learn from.
That vision quickly came to an end, as Williams retired just after the start of Chargers' training camp. Williams called it a career after eight seasons in the league, the first seven being spent in a Chargers uniform. He spent 2024 with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, failing to reach 300 yards on the season.
With Williams' retirement, many have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the abrupt decision. One of those people was Jourdan Lewis of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who played under head coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.
Lewis even went as far as to show an actual schedule he had during his time at Michigan, which was completely filled with activities all day long.
It'll be interesting to see what the Chargers do now with Williams out of the picture, if they even decide to make a move.
