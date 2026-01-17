Chargers move one step closer to pairing Justin Herbert with Mike McDaniel

The Los Angeles Chargers have gone from interested in Mike McDaniel for the vacant offensive coordinator role to getting an interview with the former Miami Dolphins head coach.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers will interview McDaniel for their offensive coordinator job early next week.

It’s a huge win for the Chargers, who have reportedly been on the hunt for a variety of different interviews, including names like Brian Daboll and other non-in-house candidates.

McDaniel, of course, is one of the NFL’s premier offensive minds and by far the hottest commodity for a coordinator role on the market, should he not immediately get another head-coaching gig.

It’s hard not to like how McDaniel might be able to mesh with quarterback Justin Herbert. Modernization toward more forward-thinking passing attacks is a no-brainer of a way for the Chargers to go.

The #Chargers will join the (long) list of teams set to interview former #Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel for their vacant OC job, sources say, which will likely happen early next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2026

The Chargers will face some stiff competition for McDaniel, though. But if he’s not keen on the head-coaching jobs in this cycle after the top few, a one-off or a bit longer in a coordinator position makes sense.

It’s hard to think of a better temporary coordinator spot for McDaniel to make sure his resume looks good than to link up with a quarterback like Herbert.

Before McDaniel, the Chargers sat down with former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan about the job. They also looked at in-house candidates: Quarterbacks coach Shane Day and passing game coordinator Marcus Brady.

