Chargers have perfect WR trade target and they don't know it yet
The Los Angeles Chargers are in pretty dire straits at the wide receiver position following Mike Williams' sudden retirement in training camp, and there really aren't many places to turn right now.
Outside of the obvious answer (cough...Keenan Allen), there really isn't much out there for the Chargers. You have Amari Cooper, Gabe Davis and then not a whole lot else. It also does not look like the Washington Commanders will be moving Terry McLaurin (not that Los Angeles would have traded for him anyway).
However, there may be a very intriguing trade target available for the Chargers if they are prudent enough to look: Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Jalen McMillan.
The Buccaneers took McMillan in the third round of the NFL draft last year, so you wouldn't think Tampa Bay would be eager to trade him, especially after the 22-year-old hauled in 37 receptions for 461 yards and eight touchdowns during an impressive rookie campaign.
But the Bucs took Emeka Egbuka in the first round this past April and also nabbed Tez Johnson later on in the draft, a couple of puzzling moves considering the Buccaneers also re-signed Chris Godwin.
With Tampa Bay now having Mike Evans, Godwin, Egbuka, Trey Palmer, Ryan Miller and Johnson all potentially in its receiving corps, McMillan seems like a rather obvious trade candidate.
If that ends up being the case, the Chargers should jump on the opportunity to acquire the 6-foot-1 burner, who put together a very impressive collegiate career at Washington.
Los Angeles may be able to pry McMillan away from Tampa Bay for a Day 3 pick, which would absolutely be worth it for the Bolts.
The Bucs have not yet shown any indication that McMillan will be on the trade block, but the Chargers should at least call and inquire about the enticing youngster.
