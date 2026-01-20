Is Brian Daboll a top fit to replace Greg Roman for Jim Harbaugh's Chargers?

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently in the process of finding a new offensive coordinator. After their embarrassing 16-3 loss to the Patriots in the Wild Card, Greg Roman was fired after two seasons with the team.

It was time for a change. Now the Bolts are on the hunt for someone to take the reins and work with Justin Herbert. They've had some interviews already, including Shane Day, Brian Callahan and Arthur Smith. Mike McDaniel will also interview for the job on Tuesday.

The Chargers will also have Brian Daboll in consideration for the position. Daboll was fired by the New York Giants midseason after a 2-8 start. The 2022 Coach of the Year has had quite the downfall with the Giants, from going to a playoff win in year one to now looking for a job. Some would say Daboll was the scapegoat for bad roster decisions, as he dealt with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito at quarterback for the majority of his tenure.

One parting gift he left for the Giants was Jaxson Dart, the electric rookie quarterback who seems to be the guy in New York. Daboll was on record as a big fan of Dart's during the pre-draft process, urging the team to trade back into the first round for him.

Now that Daboll's services are available, he's one of the hottest names in the OC hiring cycle. Given his work with Josh Allen in Buffalo as well, it's easy to see why. Could Daboll make his way to LA? It's certainly possible.

Brian Daboll seen as fit for Chargers OC job

Talking to NFL executives around the league about Buffalo’s next head coach options, the name that keeps coming up is a familiar one, a Buffalo native and someone Josh Allen loves: Brian Daboll. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 19, 2026

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report came up with best candidates to fill current coordinator openings. For the Chargers, he actually listed Jake Peetz as the best fit at OC. Peetz currently serves as the Seahawks' pass game coordinator.

Gagnon listed Daboll as the Bolts' ideal 'plan B.' "It would just be nice to see what Daboll could do with Herbert, and it's possible he and Harbaugh could form a nice team with complementary specialties."

Daboll to LA seems like a great fit.

