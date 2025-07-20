Chargers make roster move as training camp officially begins
In less than two weeks, the Los Angeles Chargers will take the field for their first preseason game against the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.
This week coming, training camp will officially begin for every team in the NFL, although the Chargers have already gotten the summer off and running due to their participation in the Hall of Fame Game.
The grind never stops in the NFL, and head coach Jim Harbaugh and the front office are always looking for talent. Before the start of camp, the Chargers brought in tackle Ryan Nelson, in hopes of finding depth on the offensive line.
According to the official Chargers website:
"Nelson comes to the Bolts after playing for the UFL's Michigan Panthers over the last three seasons (2023-25), appearing in 28 games (22 starts). He helped the Panthers appear in the UFL Championship in 2024. Nelson was selected as an All-UFL recipient for his play during the 2025 season. A native of Buena Park, Calif., Nelson played four seasons (2018-21) at the University of Virginia after redshirting in 2017. He played started 49 career games for the Cavaliers at tackle and guard. Nelson will wear No. 74 for the Chargers."
Nelson was a mainstay on the offensive line for the Michigan Panthers, who made it to the UFL Championship this past season. Now, Nelson will look to push Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater during camp.
