Chargers rookie Tre Harris features heavily in first-team offense already at camp
Los Angeles Chargers rookie wideout Tre Harris wasted zero time shoving his way into Justin Herbert’s offense after his brief contract holdout ended.
Fresh off the almost mandatory contract holdout due to the messy nature of second-round picks this year, Harris was a big part of the first-team offense on a rotational basis.
According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Harris caught two passes from Herbert on the day, including a third-down conversion:
“Harris came free on an in-breaking route over the middle. He showed some savvy and feel by sitting the route down in a vacated space. Harris also won a slant route earlier in practice and sped away from defenders for yards after the catch.”
Harris wasn’t alone in working with Herbert on the first team, of course. The expected names like Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston were there, too. Fellow rookie KeAndre-Lambert-Smith got some work, as did depth guys like Derius Davis and Jalen Reagor.
But Harris is the star of the show right now. He was before the shocking Mike Williams retirement and even more so now, as the Chargers need a big X receiver to step up and actually upgrade the passing attack compared to last year.
Now that Williams is gone and the contract impasse has, well, passed, Chargers fans will find out in a hurry if Harris can make it happen, as the first-team chances are already there.
