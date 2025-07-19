Are Chargers already regretting losing Josh Palmer in free agency?
The reunion between the Los Angeles Chargers and former first-round pick, wide receiver Mike Williams, was a short-lived one.
The former 2017 first-round pick made the decision to retire after returning to the franchise this offseason.
Now, the Chargers are once again dealing with a situation that many hoped they would correct this offseason; the team has to look for depth at wide receiver.
RELATED: Chargers rookie Tre Harris features heavily in first-team offense already at camp
However, the team could have had a nice depth piece still on the roster in former receiver Joshua Palmer. Palmer decided to join the Buffalo Bills during free agency, and now, his absence is a lot larger in Los Angeles.
Last season, Palmer finished with 39 receptions, 584 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Those numbers far exceeded Williams' numbers last season, who grabbed 21 receptions, 298 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown.
RELATED: Unexpected Chargers rookie starts making noise at training camp
The Chargers may have found a solid number one option after the rookie season performance by Ladd McConkey. However, patience is wearing thin on if Quentin Johnston can be the deep threat the franchise is hoping for.
The backfield situation has been solved. That is, if Najee Harris is available after suffering a freak injury during a fireworks celebration. However, finding weapons for Justin Herbert to trust, just got a lot more difficult.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers linked to major WR trade with Packers after Mike Williams news
Chargers training camp features surprise name, not Quentin Johnston, stepping up
Chargers rookie taking advantage, forming quick connection with Justin Herbert
Chargers QB Justin Herbert loves new red contact lenses at training camp
Chargers' huge offseason addition misses practice for Eagles reason