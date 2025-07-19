Charger Report

Are Chargers already regretting losing Josh Palmer in free agency?

Depth at wide receiver has once again become an issue for the Chargers, as many wonder if the team is already regretting losing Josh Palmer in free agency.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium.
The reunion between the Los Angeles Chargers and former first-round pick, wide receiver Mike Williams, was a short-lived one.

The former 2017 first-round pick made the decision to retire after returning to the franchise this offseason.

Now, the Chargers are once again dealing with a situation that many hoped they would correct this offseason; the team has to look for depth at wide receiver.

However, the team could have had a nice depth piece still on the roster in former receiver Joshua Palmer. Palmer decided to join the Buffalo Bills during free agency, and now, his absence is a lot larger in Los Angeles.

Last season, Palmer finished with 39 receptions, 584 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Those numbers far exceeded Williams' numbers last season, who grabbed 21 receptions, 298 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown.

The Chargers may have found a solid number one option after the rookie season performance by Ladd McConkey. However, patience is wearing thin on if Quentin Johnston can be the deep threat the franchise is hoping for.

The backfield situation has been solved. That is, if Najee Harris is available after suffering a freak injury during a fireworks celebration. However, finding weapons for Justin Herbert to trust, just got a lot more difficult.

Joshua Palme
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

