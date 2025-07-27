Joey Bosa makes a controversial admission while comparing Bills vs. Chargers
Former Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa started off his journey with the Buffalo Bills with a small bit of injury news and has otherwise been a quiet part of the offseason.
Until now, anyway.
With all NFL teams in training camp now, Bosa eventually got in front of a microphone and was inevitably asked about how his new team compares to his old team.
RELATED: UDFA makes strong case for Chargers roster spot after training camp pick-six
While complimenting the Bills, Bosa dropped a one-liner that rankled some Chargers fans online.
According to the Buffalo News’ Lance Lysowski, Bosa told reporters that he’s spent more time with Bills teammates away from team facilities than he ever did with Chargers teammates over the course of his time in Los Angeles.
Bosa’s comments are standard-fare stuff as a new player compliments his new team and teammates while meeting with the media. It also probably speaks a little bit to how much trouble bigger-market teams can struggle with this sort of thing compared to smaller markets.
RELATED: Quentin Johnston isn't only under-pressure WR dropping passes at Chargers training camp
Even so, Chargers fans were understandably irritated with this one.
Regardless, the Chargers moved on from Bosa this offseason in an effort to save cap space and move forward with someone like Tuli Tuipulotu getting a bigger percentage of the snaps after bringing back Khalil Mack.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
3 Chargers who could make the 2025 Pro Bowl
AFC West coaches power rankings: Does Jim Harbaugh grab top spot?
Chargers announce 2025 uniform schedule: When will they debut new alternate?
Chargers training camp features a quiet breakout on Justin Herbert's offensive line
NFL analyst believes Tre Harris will help Chargers offense in one particular area
Chargers' unexpected CB tagged most improved player during training camp