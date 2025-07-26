NFL analyst believes Tre Harris will help Chargers offense in one particular area
It's not being talked about enough how great of an offseason the Los Angeles Chargers have had in year two under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
From big free agent signings like Mekhi Becton and Najee Harris, to potential major draft picks like Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris, the Chargers have made it known they needed to upgrade their offense.
It was at the final moment, but the Chargers got a deal done with Harris just before the start of training camp. The Chargers need help at wide receiver, and the former Ole Miss star can bring just that.
On a recent episode of "NFL Live", analyst Mina Kimes spoke about what she expects from Harris in the Chargers offense in his first season.
Kimes focused on the struggles that the Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert had in the red zone last season, and she believes Harris's ability to make a contested catch could lend the Chargers a red zone threat they desperately need.
Before an injury in his final collegiate season, Harris was on pace for a monster season in Oxford, Mississippi. In just eight games, Harris had 1,030 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. In five of those eight games, Harris went over 100 receiving yards.
The Chargers have a potential game changer on their hands.
