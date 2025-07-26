AFC West coaches power rankings: Does Jim Harbaugh grab top spot?
It's not a stretch to say that the Los Angeles Chargers made the best hiring choice of the 2024 coaching carousel with Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh led the Chargers to the postseason in his first season, and now, the expectations are even higher in year two.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh gets nostalgic for playing days after seeing Chargers' new uniforms
However, the rest of the AFC West has also gotten a whole lot better. So, which coach is currently the king of the division? Here are our latest rankings of coaches in the AFC West.
4. Pete Carroll
Pete Carroll is a Super Bowl-winning coach. But the former head coach of the "Legion of Boom" took the 2024 season off before taking the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders finished last season 4-13. Expectations may not be high in Las Vegas, but if anyone can motivate this team, it's Carroll.
3. Sean Payton
The Chargers were not the only surprise team in the AFC from this past season. The Denver Broncos made a shocking run to the NFL postseason, and a lot of that success is on the shoulders of head coach Sean Payton.
At 10-7 last season, no one was expecting the Broncos to be this good so soon with quarterback Bo Nix. Coming into the 2025 season, the Chargers will once again need both pivotal matchups with the Broncos.
2. Jim Harbaugh
To better explain how talented the coaches are in the AFC West, Jim Harbaugh is the only coach to not have a Super Bowl ring.
The Chargers' head coach has been to the big game, leading the San Francisco 49ers against his brother's Baltimore Ravens. However, the Lombardi Trophy is the only accolade Harbaugh has left to chase in coaching. What place to get it then with the Chargers?
1. Andy Reid
The story of chasing a Super Bowl ring used to be a popular headline with Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid. However, now his biggest issue is making room for another trophy.
Reid is a three-time Super Bowl-winning coach and has had a stranglehold on the AFC West for nearly a decade. They say to be the man, you've got to beat the man. Well, you're looking at the man.
