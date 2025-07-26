Chargers' unexpected CB tagged most improved player during training camp
In less than a week, your beloved Los Angeles Chargers will be taking the field in their first preseason game when they take on the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.
That means that time is rapidly ticking for players who are looking to make a great impression during training camp.
RELATED: Najee Harris makes first appearance at Chargers training camp since eye injury
On Thursday, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter could not stop raving about one particular cornerback, and how the player has looked like the most improved player at camp, so far.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic shared that Minter's praise was directed at fourth-year cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor.
Taylor was a sixth-round selection by the Chargers in the 2022 NFL draft, and now, the former Wake Forest star may be finding his footing in the Chargers' defensive scheme.
RELATED: Chargers defender admits the team is brutally lying about his height
This is Minter's second season at the helm of the defense, and it is quite possible that Taylor is finding a rhythm with a coaching staff that has stayed together for two seasons in a row.
Pro Football Focus gave Taylor some not-so-appealing grades from this past season. The Chargers' corner ranked 144th out of 222 cornerbacks from the 2024 season. However, if Minter's words are true, then the Chargers could have a surprise breakout season from Taylor in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Denzel Perryman is holding off this potential breakout player so far
Chargers rookie WR makes highlight reel grab during training camp
Ladd McConkey drops epic quote about Chargers’ teammate Quentin Johnston
Chargers' newest free-agent signing already making an impact at training camp
Chargers rookies get bigger chance after apparent injury to veteran
Chargers UDFA WR tagged with best chance to make roster during training camp