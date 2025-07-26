3 Chargers who could make the 2025 Pro Bowl
The Los Angeles Chargers are less than a week away from their clash with the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.
Yes, the season is young, but it's never too early to look ahead at the potential success this team could have this season.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers' new addition predicts big plays with Justin Herbert reunion
A good team has multiple Pro Bowl selections, and the Chargers could be that team. Here are three players who could make the 2025 Pro Bowl from the Chargers.
3. Joe Alt
The Chargers are expecting big things from second-year offensive lineman Joe Alt. Alt solidified himself as a pillar of the team's offensive line last season. Now, Alt could start carving out a legacy with his first Pro Bowl selection.
2. Teair Tart
What about an unexpected choice in defensive tackle Teair Tart? Pro Football Focus graded Tart as the 16th-best defensive tackle in the league this past season. The sixth-year veteran has found a home in Jesse Minter's defense, and his second year with the team could be a breakout moment.
1. Justin Herbert
No one has a better chance to make the Pro Bowl on the Chargers than quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert has already earned one Pro Bowl selection in his career back in 2021.
Now, the Chargers quarterback will be looking to build off of his 2024 campaign that saw him throw 23 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in the regular season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Denzel Perryman is holding off this potential breakout player so far
Chargers rookie WR makes highlight reel grab during training camp
Ladd McConkey drops epic quote about Chargers’ teammate Quentin Johnston
Chargers' newest free-agent signing already making an impact at training camp
Chargers rookies get bigger chance after apparent injury to veteran
Chargers UDFA WR tagged with best chance to make roster during training camp