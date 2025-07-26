Quentin Johnston isn't only under-pressure WR dropping passes at Chargers training camp
Quentin Johnston has been under heavy scrutiny from media and fans over his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The former 2023 first-round pick hasn't exactly lived up to expectations just yet. There's been one major reason for that: drops.
Johnston had timely drops in the last two years, leading many to wonder if he'd ever become a reliable wideout for Justin Herbert. Heading into year three, all eyes are on the former TCU product, who was once an electric, downfield playmaker. Johnston can still be that, he just needs to clean up the drops. While he has had a few throughout Chargers camp so far, Johnston has displayed solid catches to contrast that.
RELATED: Chargers reveal potentially concerning injury update on fan favorite RB
Johnston still has time to turn the ship around, especially given that he's a former first rounder. The same can't be said for Brenden Rice, the Chargers' seventh round pick from last year. Rice is the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, who's arguably the greatest receiver of all time.
Rice appeared in just three games as a rookie, logging only 10 special teams snaps and none on offense. With Mike WIlliams retiring, the receiver room has an opening for someone to step up. Rice unfortunately had a major drop in 7on7s according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic.
RELATED: NFL insider drops major Keenan Allen update for hopeful Chargers fans
"Receiver Brenden Rice also had a drop in seven-on-seven. He had slight separation on cornerback Tarheeb Still on a go route down the right sideline. Herbert dropped his throw into a bucket, but Rice could not make the catch."
If this were a pass from Trey Lance or DJ Uiagalelei, that would've been one thing. This was a drop in the bucket from Justin Herbert, a wasted rep that could've went a long way for Rice. He still has time to bounce back over the summer, but he would definitely want that rep back.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh drops update on potential Mike Williams replacement
Chargers QB Justin Herbert takes some national heat as training camp starts
Chargers rookie's training camp highlight has fans thinking about a major breakout
Chargers rookie enjoys bounce back practice, picks off Justin Herbert
Chargers' unexpected rookie WR working with first-team offense