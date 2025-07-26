Chargers announce 2025 uniform schedule: When will they debut new alternate?
The Los Angeles Chargers have arguably the best looking uniform in the NFL.
It might not be unanimous, but there are plenty of rankings that agree with that statement. Something about the blue and gold just pops perfectly.
This year, the Chargers somehow made their options even better when they unveiled new alternates. Dubbed Charger Power gold and Super Chargers navy, the combinations pay homage to the past and get fans pumped about the future.
The question is, when will these be worn? We now have that answer with the Chargers releasing their 2025 uniform schedule. Here is the full list below, which includes the new gold jerseys being debuted in Week 7 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Hall of Fame Game vs. Lions: White jersey, Powder Blue pants
Preseason 1 vs. Saints: Powder Blue jersey, White pants
PRE 2 @ Rams: Powder Blue jersey, White pants
PRE 3 @ 49ers: White jersey, White pants
Week 1 vs. Chiefs (Brazil): Powder Blue jersey, Gold pants
Week 2 @ Raiders: White jersey, Powder Blue pants
Week 3 vs. Broncos: Powder Blue jersey, White pants
Week 4 @ Giants: White jersey, White pants
Week 5 vs. Commanders: Powder Blue jersey, Powder Blue pants
Week 6 @ Dolphins: Powder Blue jersey, Gold pants
Week 7 vs. Colts: Gold jersey, Gold pants
Week 8 vs. Vikings: Navy jersey, Navy pants
Week 9 @ Titans: White jersey, Powder Blue pants
Week 10 vs. Steelers: Powder Blue jersey, Gold pants
Week 11 @ Jaguars: White jersey, Gold pants
Week 13 vs. Raiders: Navy jersey, Navy pants
Week 14 vs. Eagles: Powder Blue jersey, Powder Blue pants
Week 15 @ Chiefs: White jersey, White pants
Week 16 @ Cowboys: White jersey, Powder Blue pants
Week 17 vs. Texans: Powder Blue jersey, White pants
Week 18 @ Broncos: White jersey, Gold pants
