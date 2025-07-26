Chargers training camp features a quiet breakout on Justin Herbert's offensive line
There have been more than a few interesting developments along the offensive line for the Los Angeles Chargers during training camp.
Some of that focuses on the interior rotation featuring Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman. Much of it points at Rashawn Slater continuing to miss practice during obvious contract negotiations while head coach Jim Harbaugh remains adamant that the starting left tackle continues to battle a minor physical thing keeping him from the field.
And now Jamaree Salyer has entered the fray.
Salyer has unexpectedly received some first-team reps at times during camp so far. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters that the 2022 sixth-round pick’s hard work away from the team has played a part.
"God's honest truth is that Jamaree made a commitment to being the best shape he could possibly be,” Roman said. “He's a different guy when you subtract 35 pounds of bad weight."
It’s certainly a nice development for the Chargers, as Salyer’s continued improvement would mean an uptick in the quality of tackle depth behind Joe Alt and Slater. That, in turn, could leave fellow tackle backup Trey Pipkins free to kick inside if necessary.
At this point, much of the starting offensive line has already been figured out. But if Salyer can improve the depth, the versatility is there just enough to possibly give the Chargers the best nine or 10-man depth chart in the entire NFL.
