UDFA makes strong case for Chargers roster spot after training camp pick-six
The Los Angeles Chargers' 2025 training camp is heating up. In less than a week, the team will have its first action against another opponent when they meet the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.
That means in less than a week, players who may be on the fringe of making the roster will get a chance to show what they've got in the national spotlight.
Every season, there are a group of players fighting for a job on every roster, the Chargers being no different. So, who is going to earn themselves a spot on the 2025 roster?
Daniel Popper of The Athletic published an incredibly thorough, detailed practice report from the Chargers' seventh day of camp.
In his report, Popper described the moment when undrafted free agent Nikko Reed made a statement with his pick-six on backup quarterback DJ. Uiagalelei.
"Undrafted rookie cornerback Nikko Reed picked off Uiagalelei in 11-on-11 and returned the interception for a touchdown. Reed has been a mainstay on the second-team defense and appears on track to lock up a practice squad spot," wrote Popper.
Chargers' defensive coordinator even told the media that Reed has a chance to make the roster. When the Chargers take the field against the Lions, it could be another moment for Reed to put himself ahead of the pack.
