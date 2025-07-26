Justin Eboigbe continues to track as a breakout player at Chargers training camp
The hype keeps growing for Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe.
Eboigbe was a spotlight earlier this offseason as a possible breakout because of the work he’s put into his body and within the NFL itself.
And now it’s a topic showing up in a major way with the right people inside the Chargers organization as training camp gets going.
Take, for example, what Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter had to say after a recent practice.
“The weight has helped him,” Minter said, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “He’s been dominant in there at times in different techniques, and I think he’s just got confidence. … When you see that work translate to the field and to how he’s playing, that’s really gratifying for a player, where the hard work that they put in shows up and allows them to play better than they played the year before.”
It’s not easy for a player to break into the defensive line rotation right now for the Chargers. Just ask Eboigbe, who didn’t even register 30 snaps last year.
Twenty pounds heavier and more experienced this summer, Eboigbe will compete with the likes of free-agent add Da'Shawn Hand to play a bigger role as a sophomore.
Overall, the Chargers are really counting on a mix of new arrivals like Hand and upstarts like Eboigbe to boost a front seven that underwent the loss of Joey Bosa, Poona Ford and others this offseason.
If Minter likes what he’s seeing so far, though, Eboigbe certainly appears to be on the right track.
