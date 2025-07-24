Chargers rookie WR makes highlight reel grab during training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers are putting in that work as they prepare for their first preseason game against the Detroit Lions next week in the Hall of Fame Game.
One of the most talked about positions on the Chargers roster heading into camp was wide receiver. Mike Williams made shockwaves with his announcement that he would be retiring. That means the Chargers are once again looking for depth at a position they so badly need.
RELATED: Chargers' hyped rookie Tre Harris talks Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert and more
However, the franchise also added depth at the position with two selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Everyone's eyes are on second-round pick Tre Harris; however, fifth-round selection KeAndre Lambert-Smith turned heads with a fantastic grab at practice on Tuesday.
Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert looked to have sailed a throw to the Auburn rookie, but Lambert-Smith made the acrobatic change in air to make the grab while keeping both feet in bounds.
RELATED: NFL insider drops major Keenan Allen update for hopeful Chargers fans
Things have looked pretty good so far during training camp as it pertains to the wide receiver unit. Quentin Johnston has been receiving rave reviews, and Harris, along with Lambert-Smith, are showing early on that the Chargers made the right selections.
Could Herbert and the offense finally have a full arsenal of talent in the passing game? There are plenty of reasons for fans to be optimistic.
