Denzel Perryman is holding off this potential breakout player so far
The Los Angeles Chargers are banking on health for a few of their players. One of them being veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman, who dealt with injuries in 2024 that led him to appearing in just 12 games. Perryman was able to be productive in limited time, totaling 55 tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack.
Heading into this season, the Chargers were hoping for another injured linebacker to take a step. That would be Junior Colson, their third round pick from 2024. Colson's rookie season never really started, as injuries before and during training camp popped up. He would also appear in 11 games, mostly in a special teams role.
The Bolts are hoping Colson can follow the Daiyan Henley blueprint, last year's breakout linebacker. That won't be easy, as Perryman has been ahead of Colson on the depth chart early on, according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic.
"It is clear through the first four practices that Denzel Perryman is ahead of Junior Colson on the linebacker depth chart. Perryman has received all of the first-team reps over Colson, next to Daiyan Henley. This competition will heat up when the pads come on."
Colson said, “When the pads come on, that’s when the bullets are flying."
It'll be interesting to monitor over the summer how this battle shakes out. Regardless, the Chargers having more talent is better than having none.
