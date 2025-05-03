Chargers expect sophomore leap from underrated name after he packs on 20-plus pounds
The Los Angeles Chargers hope they have a breakout hit on their hands with Justin Eboigbe.
While rookies like Ladd McConkey, Joe Alt and fifth-rounders Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still broke out last year, Eboigbe flew under the proverbial radar after joining the Chargers via the fourth round of the draft.
But as explained by Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Eboigbe has put in the work to position himself for a big sophomore leap.
“I do have high expectations for him. I could not be more proud of the work he’s put in. He’s put on 20-plus pounds since the end of the season,” Minter said. “He's in a better position physically to do some of the things we need him to do."
Eboigbe only saw the field for 26 snaps last season and was active in just five games during Minter’s first year. But it’s clear a vision was there when picking him and the Alabama product has the desire to to fill the role the team needs.
The Chargers need all the help they can get along the front seven in 2025, too, after losing names like Poona Ford and Joey Bosa in free agency.
If nothing else, Eboigbe is about to pop up on players to watch lists all the time this summer.
