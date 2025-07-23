Chargers' first training camp scuffle came after hard hit
The Los Angeles Chargers practiced in San Diego over the last few days, going back to where it all started. The fan turnout was epic, as tons of Bolts fans packed the University of San Diego to see the team that used to call the city its home.
There's plenty for fans to be excited for this season, especially coming off of an 11-6 season and a playoff appearance. The Chargers want more, especially on offense. Justin Herbert's been receiving tons of disrespect from the media and opposing fans alike all offseason. The Chargers are hoping their new offseason additions can help Herbert have more options to depend on.
The Chargers certainly gave their fans in San Diego something to see, as a scuffle broke out. According to The Atheltic's Daniel Popper, on a handoff from Justin Herbert, second year running back Kimani Vidal was knocked off his feet by Troy Dye, sparking confrontation.
"The Chargers adhered to Harbaugh’s requested tempo — outside of one play. Herbert handed off to running back Kimani Vidal on a stretch rush to the left. Linebacker Troy Dye filled the gap and knocked Vidal off his feet. That earned Dye a shove from the offense after the play."
Derwin James said there was "no surprise" of that move from Dye, "Troy has been flying around all camp.”
The fiesty energy is always encouraged by fans during training camp. As long as it doesn't escalate into anything serious, the Chargers should love seeing this type of tenacity early on.
