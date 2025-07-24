Ladd McConkey drops epic quote about Chargers’ teammate Quentin Johnston
One of the biggest surprises for the Los Angeles Chargers during training camp has been third-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston.
The 2023 first-round pick has been showing out during practices, catching everything in sight. He’s done so well that fellow wideout Ladd McConkey gave him some praise while speaking to the media.
McConkey said there were things Johnston can accomplish that no one else can. He also called him “a scary receiver.”
Johnston joined the Chargers in 2023 with high hopes following a sensational career with TCU. His rookie season was less than expected with Johnston recording 38 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns. His second campaign was better with Johnston hauling in 55 passes for 711 yards with eight touchdowns.
Despite the increased production, Johnston still struggled with ill-timed drops leading to calls for a new wide receiver this offseason. Los Angeles added Tre Harris out of Ole Miss in the second round, but if Johnston continues to shine, he will make it tough on the rookie to steal his spot.
