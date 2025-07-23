Commanders-Chargers trade pitch swaps wide receivers, gives Washington 2 draft picks
The Los Angeles Chargers could use an upgrade for their wide receivers room and the Washington Commanders may have someone who can help them out.
The Chargers' wide receivers room is shaky. After Ladd McConkey, who is only entering his second season, the Chargers are relying on big things from Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris.
The problem with that is Harris has never played a snap in the NFL and Johnston has proven to be inconsistent, at best.
In order to remedy the situation, Pro Football & Sports Network's Brandon Austin pitched a trade that would send the Chargers Terry McLaurin in exchange for Johnston and two draft picks.
- Chargers get: WR Terry McLaurin
- Commanders get: WR Quentin Johnston, 2026 2nd-round pick, 2026 4th-round pick
"Acquiring Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin would immediately lift this offense," he said. "In 2024, McLaurin delivered 82 receptions, 1,096 yards, and 13 touchdowns, averaging 13.4 yards per catch, ranking ninth among all receivers in PFSN’s WR+ metric. His ability to stretch the field (13.4 aDOT) and secure contested catches makes him a perfect complement to McConkey and a much-needed weapon for Herbert."
Despite having a bad quarterback situation up until last year, McLaurin has been the model of consistency for the Commanders, posting five 1,000-yard seasons.
McLaurin would immediately slot in as the Chargers' No. 1 wide receiver and give them the established veteran playmaker this offense so desperately needs at the position.
So, why would the Commanders trade him?
Well, McLaurin is holding out over his contract and as we've seen time and time again, that always leaves the door open for a trade, although rest assured the Commanders will do everything they can for that not to happen.
If a trade does happen, we can't see it costing as much as Austin's proposal, especially given the fact that McLaurin has to be extended.
At most, we'd estimate the Chargers would have to give up their young wideout and maybe the fourth-round pick to go with him.
Spotrac estimates McLaurin will get $31.1 million per year in a new deal, a price tag Los Angeles can easily afford with the positive financial situation they have in the next few years.
We tend to believe McLaurin will stick in Washington one way or the other, but if he can be had in a trade, the Chargers shouldn't hesitate to bring him in.
