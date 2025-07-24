Chargers' newest free-agent signing already making an impact at training camp
It didn’t take long for the newest member of the Los Angeles Chargers to get in the mix at training camp.
Not long after getting signed by the Chargers, running back Nyheim Hines was one of the many names working special teams return drills during a recent practice.
Hines, coming back from a serious leg injury that has kept him out of action since 2022, boasts two kickoff return touchdowns on his resume.
Eric Smith of the Chargers’ official website broke down the returner lineup at training camp right now: “Jaret Patterson, Quentin Johnston, Hampton, Nyheim Hines, Kimani Vidal and Lambert-Smith also mixed in during the drill.”
Hines was also one of the names mentioned working on returning punts on special teams, too.
For Hines, this is the path to the final roster. He’s going to get some base offense reps in the preseason, especially with Najee Harris’ injury keeping him out an unknown amount of time. But for now, Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal, among others, probably get the nod over him on the final 53 depth chart.
Hines might not unseat Derius Davis (an All-AFC selection by the PFWA last year) atop the returner depth chart, but if he can roll this chance into some big plays, his late arrival could lead to a long-term stay.
