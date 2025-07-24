Chargers rookies get bigger chance after apparent injury to veteran
A sudden retirement and apparent injuries have already thrown the Los Angeles Chargers into a tough spot at the wideout position during training camp.
First, the retirement of Mike Williams that seemed to shock the entire team.
And now, just a few days into training camp, it appears another veteran wideout has suffered some sort of setback that has thrust rookies into the spotlight.
Said veteran is Jalen Reagor, with rookies like Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith getting more looks as a result.
The Athletic’s Daniel Popper explained:
“Jalen Reagor had been playing consistently with the first-team offense as an outside receiver through the first five practices. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Reagor appeared to tweak something in his lower half during Tuesday’s padded practice.”
Both Harris and Lambert-Smith have put up major viral highlights when given the chance. And as rookies, Chargers fans probably want to see more of them than Reagor, anyway.
Still, the fact Reagor was with the first-team offense to start camp registers as notable. Even if he finishes as a depth player, the reps there could be valuable if he needs to see the field during the regular season.
For now, the Chargers have planned ahead on the depth chart for things like an injury. A retirement, not so much. But if the rookies keep putting on a show, perhaps the Chargers don’t look for outside help, anyway.
